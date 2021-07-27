PARSIQ (PRQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $626,381.00

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $57.61 million and approximately $626,381.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 61.1% against the dollar. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00248331 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.99 or 0.00760494 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

