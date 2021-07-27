Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $141.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

