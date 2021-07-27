Park Lawn Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Sunday, August 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

TSE PLC traded up C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$33.17. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$22.85 and a 52 week high of C$35.60.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.5499999 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.94.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.