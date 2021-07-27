Paradiem LLC Buys New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,577 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,000. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Paradiem LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

