PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $101.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $29.54 and a twelve month high of $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 8,911.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

