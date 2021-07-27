Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $17,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,298,000 after acquiring an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $1,763,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.15.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

