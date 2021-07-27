Panda Yield Price Hits $0.0414 on Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $57,852.60 and approximately $2,542.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014592 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.91 or 0.00795813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (CRYPTO:BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

