Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,703 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.32.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

