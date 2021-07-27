Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $1.16 Million in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AURCU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,330,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Shares of AURCU opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

