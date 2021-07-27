Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1 Million Stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 163.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $752.10 and a 52-week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

