Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.07 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $410.90 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $414.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $862,588.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

