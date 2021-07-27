Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 10,358 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 69.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:HLF opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.96. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.41.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

