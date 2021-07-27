PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $636.00

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.31) and last traded at GBX 608.50 ($7.95), with a volume of 40349 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 545 ($7.12) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PageGroup from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of -344.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 594.09.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

