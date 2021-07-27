Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 21.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, EVP Cindy Verity sold 71,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $626,958.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,008.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford R. Dinsmore purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,743.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as a holding company for the Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

