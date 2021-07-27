Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.10 million for the quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.13 on Tuesday. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 35,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $895,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

