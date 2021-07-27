Oxen Reaches Market Cap of $44.06 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00002105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $44.06 million and approximately $166,261.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,101.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,265.57 or 0.05946139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $491.41 or 0.01289749 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00349212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.74 or 0.00574105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00342865 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.30 or 0.00263246 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,925,953 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.