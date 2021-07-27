Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.890-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.10 billion-$14.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.87 billion.Otis Worldwide also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.89-2.93 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,071. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

