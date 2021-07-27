Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.890-$2.930 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.89-2.93 EPS.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $89.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.87. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $57.60 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

