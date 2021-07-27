Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and supervising its subsidiary, Orrstown Bank, that is engaged in providing banking and bank related services. The Bank provides these services in south central Pennsylvania, principally Franklin, Perry and Cumberland Counties in Pennsylvania and in Washington County, Maryland. The Company’s subsidiary is The First National Bank of Newport. The day-to-day management of the Bank is conducted by the subsidiary’s officers. “

ORRF opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 76.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 20,938 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

