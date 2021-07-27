Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 16,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73.

Orion Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

