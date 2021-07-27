Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet raised Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

