Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Oracle by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Oracle by 365.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $2,874,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock worth $447,896,000. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $91.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $245.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

