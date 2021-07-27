Optiver Holding B.V. Takes $3.80 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN opened at $188.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.43.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.