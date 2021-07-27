Optiver Holding B.V. Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 56,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

MELI opened at $1,585.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,460.09. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,373.25 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

