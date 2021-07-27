Optiver Holding B.V. Makes New $2.54 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark decreased their target price on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

