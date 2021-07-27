Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $4.80 Million in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 58,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.03. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $97.55.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.