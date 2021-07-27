Optiver Holding B.V. Invests $2.27 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $594,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,066,000 after buying an additional 3,254,718 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,681,000 after buying an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.16.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

