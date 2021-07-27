Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires Shares of 9,661 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $574,864,000. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,410,000 after acquiring an additional 795,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Analog Devices by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.90 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $172.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

