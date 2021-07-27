Optiver Holding B.V. Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,501 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $399.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

