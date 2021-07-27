Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.74 Million Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Invesco Solar ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $82.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

