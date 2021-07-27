Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.28. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

