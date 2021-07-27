Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $211.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a one year low of $151.79 and a one year high of $216.74. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

