Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $100.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.89.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total value of $738,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.