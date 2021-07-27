Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,445 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134,448 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 94,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY opened at $54.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $1,179,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 583,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,757,378.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,549,143 shares of company stock valued at $93,716,346. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

