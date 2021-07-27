Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCMP. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 304.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.40.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $139.14 on Tuesday. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.84.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

