Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 357 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 46.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,244,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 394,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $35,860,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 153.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 278,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after acquiring an additional 168,637 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 23.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 878,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at $29,679,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

ROLL stock opened at $240.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 4.13. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

