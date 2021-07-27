OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.34% of OP Bancorp worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OP Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

