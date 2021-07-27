Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.68 on Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $598.98 million and approximately $113.99 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001798 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00048018 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002197 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00030778 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00223039 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00029817 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,927,426 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

