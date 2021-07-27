Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONTO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $520,172.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,880,345.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 45,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $3,402,255.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,088.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,128 shares of company stock valued at $7,381,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.50.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $169.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.05 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

