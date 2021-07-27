Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock Position Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after buying an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth $43,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $20,708,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,769,000 after buying an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $92.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.29.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.