Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocugen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Ocugen alerts:

NASDAQ OCGN opened at $6.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.77. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $87,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,096 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.