OAX Hits Market Capitalization of $9.07 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. OAX has a market cap of $9.07 million and $317,947.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00050349 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.50 or 0.00789874 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00136885 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

