Oak Hill Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oak Hill Advisors LP boosted its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,216,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 20.2% of Oak Hill Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oak Hill Advisors LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $106,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 207.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 28.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. 34,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

