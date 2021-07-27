NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,554 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 111,440 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,128 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after buying an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $236,097,000 after purchasing an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.50. 69,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901,696. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $114.77 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

