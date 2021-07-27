nVent Electric (NVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect nVent Electric to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. On average, analysts expect nVent Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVT opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. nVent Electric has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

