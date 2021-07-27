Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the June 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE NMCO opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $153,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $236,000.

