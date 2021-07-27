Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $72.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

