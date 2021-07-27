Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 26,528 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 103,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE:STC opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.29 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

