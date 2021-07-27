Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,873 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Umpqua worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.42.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

