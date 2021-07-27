Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $14.45 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $14,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venator Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bally’s by 17.7% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,037,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $10,850,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the first quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Bally’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in Bally’s by 75.4% in the first quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $48.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 231.85 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

